+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McGUINNESS, Oliver

Posted: 8:02 pm September 3, 2022

McGUINNESS – The death has occurred of Oliver McGuinness, peacefully in London, formerly of Frevagh, Cashel, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Removal of remains to St. Joseph’s Church on Tuesday, 6th September at 7 pm, with Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Joseph’s Church Cashel Repair Fund, c/o Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member.

Deeply regretted by, his partner Rita, sisters, Mary, Sally, Alice, Nan, Veronica and Geraldine, his brothers Aiden and Peter, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents, Johnnie and May, his brother John, his nephew Stephen and brothers-in-law, Jack and Roy, RIP.

As a mark of respect the offices of A. McGuinness and Son, Ballyshannon will be closed until 2 pm on Wednesday.

Please be mindful of Covid in the community.

Related posts:

McAFEE, Susan HODGINS, Rhoda

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA