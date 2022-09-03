McGUINNESS, Oliver

McGUINNESS – The death has occurred of Oliver McGuinness, peacefully in London, formerly of Frevagh, Cashel, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Removal of remains to St. Joseph’s Church on Tuesday, 6th September at 7 pm, with Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Joseph’s Church Cashel Repair Fund, c/o Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member.

Deeply regretted by, his partner Rita, sisters, Mary, Sally, Alice, Nan, Veronica and Geraldine, his brothers Aiden and Peter, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents, Johnnie and May, his brother John, his nephew Stephen and brothers-in-law, Jack and Roy, RIP.

As a mark of respect the offices of A. McGuinness and Son, Ballyshannon will be closed until 2 pm on Wednesday.

Please be mindful of Covid in the community.