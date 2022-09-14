McGOVERN, Bridget – (Cork Street, Dublin 8 and formerly Magheraveely, Co. Fermanagh), September 3rd, 2022, peacefully at the age of 101 in the wonderful care of the staff at Nephin Nursing home. Beloved aunt of Jimmy, Bridget, Pat, John and Gerald, great aunt to Niall, Liam, Matthew and Hannah.

Bridget will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her family, neighbours and all who knew her.

The family would like to give a special word of thanks to Father David and the Eucharistic Ministers of St. Teresa’s, Liberties/Rialto Home help services and Thomas Court Primary Care Nurses for their kindness and care over many years.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Massey Brothers, 109 The Coombe, Dublin 8 on Wednesday, 21st September, between 3 pm and 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 22nd September, at 10 am in St.Teresa’s Church, Donore Avenue, Dublin 8, followed by burial in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Newtownbutler, Eniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-8JP.

All enquiries to Massey Bros, 109 The Coombe on (+353 (01)-4533333.