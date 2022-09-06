McBRIDE, George – 4th September 2022 peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of 200 Brollagh Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of Edith, much loved father of Roderick (Iris), Douglas (and the late Linda), Stephen (Gladys), George (Julie), Geri (Dan), loving grandfather of Keith (Cheryl), Craig (Issy), Glenn, Wayne (Gemma), Rebecca, David, Ryan, Adam, Leith, Leura and great grandfather of Erin, Maya, Arthur, Orla and Evie and former daughter-in-law, Karen.

George will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm. Friends and family welcome, but there will be some Covid restrictions in place to protect the vulnerable. Removal from the family home on Thursday morning at 9 am, funeral cortége will be travelling via Belleek Main Street (pausing briefly at Belleek Parish Church), the Kesh Road, Roscor Viaduct, arriving at Slavin Parish Church (BT93 3DA) for a Service of Thanksgiving at 10 am, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of funeral.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if so desired to Slavin Parish Church. Please make cheques payable to Slavin Parish Church and send to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93-3ES or to a family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.