One man has been arrested after four police officers assaulted in Bellanaleck last night.

Shortly after 8.20pm, Police received a report that a man in his 50s had been assaulted in the Mallard Heights area.

Upon police arrival, a male, aged 24, was located as the suspect.

Police attempted to arrest the suspect before he became aggressive and grabbed a police officer by the neck. He was then arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest.

While in the police vehicle he kicked a second officer and head-butted a third. Upon arrival at custody the male also spat on a fourth officer.

He was then further arrested for further assault on police and remains in police custody at this time. Thankfully all of the officers were able to continue on duty.

The investigation is continuing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1776 of 01/09/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

