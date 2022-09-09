+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Every Wednesday

Every Wednesday
GRAINGER, Dympna

Posted: 9:17 pm September 9, 2022

GRAINGER, Dympna – Brownhill Fold, Irvinestown, formerly of Stralongford, Trillick, 9th September 2022, RIP, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving daughter of the late James and Susan.

Remains leaving the South West Acute Hospital Saturday, 10th September at 5 pm to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 5.30 pm. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 am. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

