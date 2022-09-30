+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFootballer Lafferty faces 10-game ban
Kyle Lafferty stands to face a 10-game ban from club football if a Scottish Football Association investigation finds him guilty of making a sectarian remark

Footballer Lafferty faces 10-game ban

Posted: 12:06 pm September 30, 2022
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen-born footballer, Kyle Lafferty, could be banned from playing for his club for 10 games following an alleged sectarian remark.
Lafferty, 35, who plays for Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock, was excluded from Northern Ireland’s recent Nations League fixtures following the video clip of him making the remark went viral online.
He now faces a Scottish Football Association tribunal on 20 October on the charge that he is accused of not acting in the best interests of football and breaching a rule forbidding the use of insulting language which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.
SFA rules state the sanction for the latter is a mandatory minimum 10-match ban which may be reduced “where exceptional circumstances are established”.
Kilmarnock meanwhile released a statement saying that they had dealt with the player internally. The club announced their internal investigation into the incident had been concluded shortly after the SFA charges were announced.
The statement read: “The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.
“Kilmarnock Football Club has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine.
“The club has also engaged Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which will work closely with Kyle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first-team squad and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling sectarianism in society.~
“Kyle has also committed to supporting the club’s community projects which will see him participating in Nil by Mouth’s educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock’s ‘Football for All’ programmes on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.”
The club added they would cooperate fully with the SFAs investigation.

Related posts:

Kyle Lafferty calls for gambling ban in sport Why Lack is no substitute for Dalkey Queen’s funeral – Fermanagh health service arrangements

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:06 pm September 30, 2022
Local lads face Slovakia side ahead of the Euros

NI’s leading goalscorer and keepers all hail from Fermanagh

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA