Date is set for Noah Donohoe protest in Enniskillen

Pacemaker Press 13/08/22 A rally takes place at Belfast City Hall against the granting of a Public Interest Immunity Certificate in the case of Noah Donohoe. The 14 year old went missing in June 2020 and his body was discovered in a storm drain six days later. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A FERMANAGH demonstration in support of the Noah Donohoe campaign will be held in Enniskillen on Saturday, September 17.

Local campaigners said they needed ‘all of Fermanagh’s help’ if the truth is to be revealed and they are hoping for a big turnout at the protest, which is to be staged at the Diamond in Enniskillen at 3pm.

People from the county were among the large crowd that attended a protest at Belfast City Hall last month over an application to withhold information in police files in the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah.

Tina McDermott organised a bus from Newtownbutler that picked up people at Lisnaskea and Maguiresbridge on the way to Belfast, while others made their way there by car.

She now hopes that the people of Fermanagh will turn out in large numbers again.

“Fermanagh people can show their support for Fiona [Noah’s mother] and that we stand with her in the search for truth and justice for Noah,” Ms McDermott said.

“As well as Belfast, there have been good crowds at protests in Strabane, Derry and Armagh. It’s Fermanagh’s turn now to do the same and for local people to show their support.

“We will also be contacting all Fermanagh and Omagh District councillors to invite them to speak at the demonstration.”

The importance of local councillors throwing their weight behind the campaign was essential, she maintained, although only two had so far confirmed they would be attending to make speeches; council chairman, Sinn Féin’s Barry McElduff, and SDLP councillor, John Coyle.

“It would be great to get political representation at the demonstration from all parties in Fermanagh,” Ms McDermott said.

“It would be an amazing feat if we could. This is not about politics; it’s about a heartbroken mother’s search for the truth.”

The 14-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil went missing after leaving his home in June 2020 to meet friends at Cave Hill country park in north Belfast.

His naked body was found in a storm drain six days after he disappeared. A post-mortem examination found the teenager died by drowning.

Police have stated from the outset that they believe there was no foul play in the cause of Noah’s death.

The PSNI has argued that disclosing the information, which includes details on police methodologies and source handling, would damage national security interests.

An online petition in support of all material being disclosed at the inquest has attracted 330,000 signatures.

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has offered to meet Noah’s mother Fiona to explain his decision to withhold information from the investigation.

Last week Belfast City Council approved plans to name a bridge in south Belfast after the schoolboy.

The inquest into Noah’s death is scheduled to begin on November 28 and will run for three weeks.