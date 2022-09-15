Corrigan and Timoney ready to row for Ireland

On Monday two Fermanagh men will row for Ireland at the World Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic. Kinawley man Ross Corrigan and Enniskillen’s Nathan Timoney will wear the green in the Men’s Four at the first Senior World Championships since to be held since 2019.

The two Fermanagh men previously rowed together at Enniskillen Royal Boat Club, then at Queen’s and at junior level for Ireland but this competition will be the first time they’ve teamed up together since that 2016/17 junior season.

Being able to experience the World Championships, as part of the same crew is ‘something else’ says Timoney;

“We would’ve thought about it (rowing at Senior World Championships together). When we were at juniors, we would’ve thought we were doing quite well together and thought if the opportunity ever came up, to row together at the Olympics or World Championships.

“It would’ve been a dream to get there individually, but to row together in the same crew is something else. I don’t think it’s ever been done before, not in Ireland anyway.”

Both men have put in a serious amount of work to get to this level and they’ve had the added struggle to overcome injuries in recent times. While Corrigan has rehabbed from a short-term injury, Timoney’s back injury ruled him out for two years. The Enniskillen man only got back in the boat one year ago this month, making his achievement even more spectacular.

“When I came back last September it took two or three months to get back into full fitness and I thought, right, I’ve got a good shot at this and it went uphill from there,” he recalls.

While both rowers excelled at underage level, next week’s championship’s are a massive step up in class and Corrigan is fully aware that this will be their toughest test yet.

“Even though under-23s is a high level, the coaches constantly remind us that this is senior world’s where this time next year we’ll be trying to qualify a boat for the Olympics,” said the Kinawley man.

“You’re racing against people who have been to the Olympics and some have Olympic and World medals. You are racing the best of the best and it is a big thing for us.”

