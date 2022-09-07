Bellanaleck Man (24) remanded in custody after attacks

A BELLANALECK man has appeared in court following what police described as a serious public order incident in which multiple officers were attacked.

Christopher Boyle (24) from Mallard Heights – the scene of the alleged incident – is charged with assaulting police six times and assaulting a male twice.

He is also charged with engaging in disorderly behaviour, resisting police, damaging a PSNI earpiece and while in custody damaging a cell in Omagh PSNI Station.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were disclosed during the short hearing.

Boyle’s solicitor confirned he would not be making a bail application straight away as his current home is not suitable, given this was the area of the alleged incident.

He said efforts are underway to find alternative accommodation and it is hoped a bail application can be mounted in due course.

District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded Boyle in custody to appear again at Enniskillen Magistrates Court by video-link on September 12.