Attempted murder charge to be heard in court today

A 25-year-old man will appear at Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court this morning on a charge of attempted murder.

He faces a total of 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences.

The charges relate to reports made on Saturday, September 24, following an incident at Fivemiletown when three police cars were damaged after being rammed by a tractor.

