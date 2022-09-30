+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Erne Boxers medal in Denmark

Posted: 2:01 pm September 30, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Erne Boxing Club team travelled to the Haslev Box Cup in Denmark last weekend and returned with two gold and three silver medals and could’ve added at least another two to their haul.

Ciaran Cassidy got the visitors off to a winning start with a solid display outboxing his Danish opponent in all three rounds to win a unanimous points decision in the Junior (Under 17’s) 48kg class.

Oisin Gilheaney was next up against Belgium’s national squad representative Santino Leonard (Belguim) in the Junior (Under 17’s) 54kg class.

Leonard started well and showed his boxing qualities but Gilheaney raised the pace to take over midway through the first round.

In rounds 2 and 3 Gilheaney applied constant pressure forcing his opponent to continually hold and this resulted in two point deductions.

Gilheaney was deservedly declared a unanimous points winner.

