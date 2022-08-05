Wedding day won’t end Daly’s All-Ireland dreams

By John Carney

IT WAS the result that nobody wanted last Sunday at Croke Park, least of all Fermanagh ladies manager James Daly.

His side had just drawn 1-13 to 1-13 with Antrim in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final, but he already had another big occasion on his mind.

Advertisement

“I’m getting married on Friday,” Daly said shortly after the final whistle.

The Ulster rivals are set for a replay on Saturday, August 13. It means a change of plans for his honeymoon as the Armagh native flew out to Portugal on Monday to get married on Friday – he was supposed to come back on August 13, the day of the replay!

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition