Sadness at the death of devoted mother Caroline
TRIBUTES... Caroline Mallon-Nagar, formally of Derrygonnelly, passed away on Wednesday last.

Sadness at the death of devoted mother Caroline

Posted: 12:01 pm August 4, 2022

TRIBUTES have been paid to a devoted mother of three, Caroline Mallon-Nagar, who passed away on Wednesday last.

Mrs Mallon-Nagar was born in 1979 to Paddy and Vonnie Greene, in Derrygonnelly.

She was the fourth-born child in a family of five.

From a young age, Caroline was praised for her ‘generosity’ and ‘giving nature’. She was fondly remembered, during her Requiem Mass, for the many hours that she spent caring for her uncle, Frankie, who lived with her family.

