Police warn of criminal stealing keyless cars

Motorists with keyless entry cars are being encouraged to be vigilant and stop technology-savvy thieves making off with their vehicles.

The PSNI have warned that a spate of car robberies have been taking place across both Fermanagh and the North.

An organised gang of light-fingered thieves have been redirecting wireless signals from key fobs in order to steal the cars with the police saying that 35 vehicles have been stolen in this manner over the last 11 months.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

“We are urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.

“We are actively looking for these criminals and cracking down on these crimes. As part of this, we are arming the public with the knowledge of how they can out-smart them by taking some precautions to protect their property.”

Over the next week and beyond the Police Service of Northern Ireland will be issuing crime prevention advice across their social media channels and officers in local districts will be visiting car dealerships, car washes, supermarkets etc. to ensure that advice and support is accessible in the community.

Some of the advice the Police are issuing is to keep the car key away from the car, doors and windows when at home. Drivers are also being urged to turn off wireless signals on your key fob and to put them in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

Not to forget some old-fashioned advice either such as using a steering wheel lock or a car alarm, and, if your home has one, to park the car in the garage overnight. Failing that, park it as close to your home as possible.

Detective Inspector Bell added: “Don’t let thieves get an easy ride this summer. If you know someone who is stealing cars, or helping someone who is. Please report to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“You can also come forward with any information you may have totally anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

For more information visit the PSNI’s website at: https://www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/vehicle-purchase-and-protection2/preventing-keyless-car-theft/

