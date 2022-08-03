+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MLAs making some nice cash on the side
Tom Elliott MP climbs up on a railing to get a different perspective RMG46

MLAs making some nice cash on the side

Posted: 12:01 pm August 3, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

By John Carney

NEW FIGURES have revealed the business interests of MLAs recently elected to the Stormont Assembly and many are getting some handy extra cash on top of their £51,500 salaries.

All 90 members are required to declare information on a register of interests of any financial interest that “might reasonably be thought by others to influence a member’s actions, speeches or votes in the assembly”.

The latest register of interests includes details on the new members elected in May which shows many have a wide variety of interests outside working as an MLA.

Two local politicians appeared on the register. UUP MLA Tom Elliott is listed as working 35 hours a month as a self-employed and unpaid farmer.

Mr Elliott also jointly owns (with his wife) 1.63 per cent of the shares in Janard – a company that owns land and property.

