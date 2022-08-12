Minnie in pecking order for Nose of Tralee title

By John Carney

A FERMANAGH hen is hoping to knock her rivals off their perch in an All Ireland battle of the pets.

Minnie the hen will be the county’s representative in this year’s Nose of Tralee, an annual competition to find the best pet in the land, and egg-pectations are high.

In the blurb supporting Minnie’s nomination, such is her all-action style she could easily be renamed, Cluck Norris.

“This is Minnie. She is flying the flag for rescue hens everywhere. Minnie is very clever and an escape artist. Her hobbies include roosting, laying, scratching and breaking into the polytunnel,” the blurb read.

“Minnie and her pal Annie-Kate have high viz jackets which make them easier to spot when they break out in the winter. Minnie is petitioning to have this competition changed to the Beak of Tralee.

“Minnie hopes everyone will consider helping some of her pals who may need rescuing, as hens make a great addition to the family AND provide fresh eggs daily!”

