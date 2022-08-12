+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMinnie in pecking order for Nose of Tralee title

Minnie in pecking order for Nose of Tralee title

Posted: 10:02 am August 12, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

By John Carney

A FERMANAGH hen is hoping to knock her rivals off their perch in an All Ireland battle of the pets.

Minnie the hen will be the county’s representative in this year’s Nose of Tralee, an annual competition to find the best pet in the land, and egg-pectations are high.

Advertisement

In the blurb supporting Minnie’s nomination, such is her all-action style she could easily be renamed, Cluck Norris.

“This is Minnie. She is flying the flag for rescue hens everywhere. Minnie is very clever and an escape artist. Her hobbies include roosting, laying, scratching and breaking into the polytunnel,” the blurb read.

“Minnie and her pal Annie-Kate have high viz jackets which make them easier to spot when they break out in the winter. Minnie is petitioning to have this competition changed to the Beak of Tralee.

“Minnie hopes everyone will consider helping some of her pals who may need rescuing, as hens make a great addition to the family AND provide fresh eggs daily!”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Tribute paid to ‘true’ gentleman Harold Montgomery Balcas celebrates 60th anniversary Sheep dung has comedian spitting at Lady of the Lake

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:02 am August 12, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA