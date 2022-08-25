Message of support for Fermanagh GCSE students

Students across Fermanagh are receiving their GCSE results today, and while there have no doubt been scenes of joy and celebration in schools and homes all over the county this morning, there have also inevitably been some tears and disappointment.

Chairman of the Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, has urged students receiving their results today to remember that exams “don’t define you as a person.”

In a video message of support to the GCSE students, and also those who got thier A Level results last week, Cllr McElduff reminded local students that, even if they didn’t get the marks they were hoping for, “this too will pass.”

For full coverage of today’s GSCE results, see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.