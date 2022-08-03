Menopause stigma must end to help local women at work

Stethoscope on note book with Menopause words as medical concept

By John Carney

EMPLOYERS’ lack of support for menopausal symptoms is pushing “highly skilled and experienced” local women out of work a new report has revealed.

The cross-party House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee study also highlights the negative knock-on effects of the gender pay gap, pension gap, and the number of women in senior leadership positions.

The MPs called on the UK Government to act, amending the Equality Act to introduce menopause as a “protected characteristic”, and to include a duty for employers to provide reasonable adjustments for menopausal employees.

