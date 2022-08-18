Man seriously injured in Derrylin crash

A MAN has been taken to hospital with what are understood to be serious injuries, following a crash between a lorry and a car on Main Street, Derrylin this morning.

The road, which was closed for a time following the collision with traffic diverted to the Doon Road, has now reopened.

A spokeswoman for the PSNI said the accident happened shortly after 7am this morning (Thursday, August 18th).

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance,” said the spokeswoman.

“The driver of the car was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries that are understood to be serious at this time and the road is expected to reopen shortly.”

A crew from Belturbet Fire Station was also dispatched to assist at the scene, which joined crews from Lisnaskea and Enniskillen stations.

A three-person Air Ambulance response car team also attended.

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who was on the Derrylin Road around 7am, and who witnessed what happened or has dash-cam footage of the collision, can contact police on 101 quoting reference 243 of 18/08/22.