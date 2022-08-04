Ladies club championship schedule confirmed

THE Fermanagh ladies fixtures committee has confirmed that the Ladies Senior Championship, which involves three teams, Kinawley, Derrygonnelly and Enniskillen Gaels will get underway on Saturday 20 August.

The Intermediate Championship throws in on the weekend of 24/25 August and the Junior Championship preliminary round starts on 17/18 September.

The first game in the senior competition will be between Derrygonnelly and Enniskillen, followed by Kinawley against Derrygonelly a week later (27 August) and Enniskillen v Kinawley on 3 September. The winner of the senior championship will progress into the Senior Ulster Club competition. If Derrygonnelly or Enniskillen do not win the Fermanagh Senior Championship they will take their place in the Intermediate Championship as per Rule 192 of the 2022 rule book.

Advertisement

The draw for the Intermediate Championship was made on Tuesday evening with the quarter-final pairing of Brookeborough v Enniskillen (if Enniskillen progress in Ulster Senior Club Brookeborough will be awarded a bye) on 24/25 August with the winners playing Tempo in the semi-final.

The other intermediate quarter-final is Aghadrumsee v Newtownbutler with the winners playing Derrygonnelly in the semi-final. (If Derrygonnelly win the Senior Championship, the winners of Aghadrumsee v Tempo will receive a bye to the final).

The quarter finals will be played on 24/25 August with the semi finals scheduled for five weeks later, 1/2 October. The intermediate final will be played the weekend of the 8/9 October.

The Junior Championship preliminary round will see Ederney take on St Patrick’s on 17/18 September with the winners playing Irvinestown. The other quarter final pairings are; Maguiresbridge v Lisnaskea, Knockninny v Belnaleck and Belcoo v Devenish. The quarter finals will be played on 24/25 September with the semi finals a week later, followed by the final on 8/9 October.