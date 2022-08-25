Fermanagh principal praises resilience of exam students

JUST as the stress of last week’s A-levels is starting to subside, GCSE grades will be revealed today.

It’s an intense period for teenagers across the North, and for those who don’t get the results they are looking for it can be an upsetting one.

Even before results are revealed, research from online tutoring group MyTutor has indicated that nearly five million parents in the UK reported their children feeling more anxious than they’d ever been.

For many, whose results aren’t what they’d hoped or expected, these feelings aren’t likely to diminish. However, organisations, such as children’s charity NSPCC and its helpline Childline, are there to listen.

Although it’s easier said than done – try not to panic. What is also easier said than done is stepping away from social media, which, inevitably, will be awash with accounts of joy, despair and anger – all of which are guaranteed to magnify your own feelings.

“Awaiting exam results can naturally be an anxious and stressful time for young people so they must talk and share their concerns or worries with their parents/guardians, a family member or friend, or someone in their school,” Mount Lourdes principal, Sinead Cullen said.

“Even in advance of results day, it could be a worthwhile exercise for the young person and their parent to have a chat over the best case and worse case scenarios and consider the options in all cases.

“However, students awaiting GCSE results need to focus on what they have already achieved.

“They have shown tremendous resilience and great effort in completing their examinations despite the disruptions to their learning in the last number of years.”

If your grades don’t hit the requirements, try to get in touch with the college or sixth form as soon as you can.

There may be representatives at your GCSE results day, or many of them hold a GCSE advice day the following day to respond to any issues.

Your teachers will help you to organise this – you’re not on your own.

You will not be the only person who hasn’t hit the entry requirements.

“Students may not receive the results or all the results they are looking for but it is very important to remember there are always options or alternative pathways available,” Ms Cullen said.

“That is why it is important to contact the school to access careers advisors or get advice from teachers or school leadership teams. In addition, the NI Direct Careers Service is also available.

“I believe it is very important to remember that there are always a lot of pathways to success or a chosen course or career, sometimes the pathway is not always the direct route.

“Therefore, it is essential that those receiving their GCSE results speak to their schools and careers advisors on the different pathways available to them.”

