Enniskillen ‘possible location’ for new pizza franchise

ENNISKILLEN has been named as a ‘possible location’ for Irish food chain company, Four Star Pizza, who is planning to open 45 new stores across the country.

Four Star Pizza was established in 1986 and currently has 14 outlets in the North and 42 outlets in the South of Ireland.

A new scheme has been launched by the company to extend their total stores to 100 over the next three years.

It has recently been revealed that Enniskillen is a potential area for the opening of a new outlet.

“Our ultimate goal is for virtually everyone in Ireland, north and south, to have access to a local Four Star Pizza outlet, and we have identified Enniskillen as a strong potential location,” confirmed Colin Hughes, CEO of the company.

“With this in mind, we are encouraging any potential entrepreneurs with a good head for business to consider joining out growing franchisee network in Northern Ireland and becoming part of a progressive company with a very strong brand.”

Like all business, the Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on Four Star Pizza, but the chief executive is keen to keep building now throughout the country.

“As purse strings tighten across the country, the convenience, affordability and value for money that Four Star Pizza provides, without compromising on quality, has provided a platform from which we can expand to satisfy increasing demand from our loyal and ever-growing customer base,” he explained.

Hughes feels that by opening an outlet in Enniskillen, this would greatly increase the growth of his business.

“On the back of our best year to date in 2021, we are operating from a real position of strength, and having carried out a data-driven location analysis of our business, I am very excited at the potential to grow the business in not just Fermanagh but many areas across the country.”

