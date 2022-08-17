Enniskillen Bypass one of Minister’s top priorities

THE Enniskillen bypass is one of the top road projects being prioritised for the year ahead, the Infrastructure Minister announced this week.

However, as always, all plans remain dependent on funding, which has yet to be secured.

On Monday, Minister John O’Dowd outlined what he said would be his Department’s priorities for 2023. Of the three major Strategic Road Improvement schemes he announced, two were in Fermanagh.

The first is the long awaited Enniskillen Southern Bypass, which is expected to cost in the region of £25-50 million. The other is the £6 million A32 Cornamuck improvement scheme on the main Enniskillen to Omagh road, which has also been in the pipeline for quite a number of years.

The third scheme announced as a priority was the A1 Junctions Phase 2, with the cost of that project estimated to be between £65-75 million.

Minister O’Dowd said the development of contract documents for all three projects were being taken forward “as a priority” during 2022/23, “in preparation for future procurement.”

“With the statutory processes already completed for A1 Junctions Phase 2, A4 Enniskillen Bypass and A32 Cornamuck schemes, I am pleased to announce that these will now be prioritised in preparation for future procurement when the necessary construction funding becomes available,” he said.

