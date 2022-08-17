Adam gets Lucy’s vote!

Local councillor Adam Gannon swapped cutting Council red tape for cutting his wedding cake at the weekend, when he and sweetheart Lucy Monaghan finally made it up the aisle.

Like many couples in recent years, the big day was a long time coming, having been put back due to the pandemic.

After that there was an election to contest, with Lucy supporting Adam throughout the tough campaign and count, which saw the SDLP councillor narrowly missing out an Assembly seat back in May.

Then, just two days before they were finally about to tie the knot, their photographer was forced to pull out due to an injury, prompting a frantic search for a last minute replacement during peak wedding season.

Thankfully, everything worked out perfectly in the end, and the happy couple exchanged their vows at St Joseph’s Church in Ederney last Saturday, followed by a long-awaited celebration at the Cavan Crystal Hotel.

“Getting married to Lucy really was the best day of my life. I still can’t believe how amazing it was, everything was perfect,” the Irvinestown man gushed afterwards.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am to get to spend the rest of my life with such a beautiful woman who I can now call my wife!”

