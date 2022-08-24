Early season shock as Robinson departs Kesh

As news filtered through on Thursday afternoon that Scott Robinson had stepped down as Kesh manager, it raised some eyebrows in Fermanagh & Western circles and beyond.

With the season just over a week old, news that Robinson had stepped aside was confirmed by NFC Kesh on their Facebook page on Thursday evening. The club cited “work and personal commitments” as reasons for his decision.

On Friday afternoon, Robinson, who had planned to fly out to Majorca after Saturday’s game against Enniskillen Town and fly back this Friday in time for Saturday’s home tie with Mountfield, said;

“At the end of the day, I’m only human, I can only do so much. I’ve probably more left in me at a push. They’re a big club too and they have to make decisions as well. It just wasn’t my decision, it was a joint decision last night (Thursday), so obviously somebody wasn’t happy somewhere. For me, the relationship with Nicky (Noble) (the chairman) and Jonesy (Mark Jones) there wasn’t any bother.

“The decision was took between the two of us ( Robinson and Noble), just chatting, maybe they needed something fresh. I said ‘okay’, I agreed. They have nothing lined up. A couple of the players are not amused and not happy, but at the end of the day you’re playing for the club and you have to get on with it.

“There’s been a wee bit of friction going on and at the end of the day, I don’t need the hassle either. Whatever I do, I do it a thousand per cent or don’t do it at all. I just felt I wasn’t giving it that thousand per cent any more.”

Asked what the players and others in the football fraternity have been saying, Robinson said;

“They (the players) are disappointed, they were shocked, the majority of them has signed and any of the Kesh boys that’s there. But, they know themselves things haven’t been just right with one or two doing a bit of stirring, or whatever you want to call it. It just hasn’t been right and it didn’t look like it was improving much.

