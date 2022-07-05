VIDEO: Happy Retirement Dom!

Happy Retirement Dom!
After years at St Michael’s College, Dom Corrigan has called it a day.
He leaves with a lasting legacy having led the college to vast success on the Gaelic field, including MacRory Cup titles and a Hogan Cup.
A few of Dom’s old friends have paid him a special tribute.
Have a watch below!
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 9:59 am July 5, 2022