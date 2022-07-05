+44 (0)28 6632 2066
VIDEO: Happy Retirement Dom!

Posted: 9:59 am July 5, 2022

Happy Retirement Dom! 🙌🏻

After 3️⃣7️⃣ years at St Michael’s College, Dom Corrigan has called it a day.
 
🏆 He leaves with a lasting legacy having led the college to vast success on the Gaelic field, including 5️⃣ MacRory Cup titles and a Hogan Cup.
 
🎥 A few of Dom’s old friends have paid him a special tribute.
 
Have a watch below!

