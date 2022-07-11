Traffic arrangements for Enniskillen’s Twelfth parade

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead and expect disruption when travelling in Enniskillen tomorrow, with the town gearing up to host the Fermanagh’s Twelfth celebrations this year.

“Visitors are reminded that there will be no parking along Belmore Street, East Bridge Street or through the Town Centre to the junction of Queens Street / Darling Street,” said a PSNI spokesman in an statement released today. “This is to allow adequate space for spectators to watch the parade.

“Disabled Parking will be in Eden Street Car Park, Wellington Road at Toy Town, Quay Lane and Gaol Square. The front row at these location are left for disabled parking and the remaining parking at these locations are suitable for persons with limited mobility. Police will have No Waiting Cones in areas agreed with the event organisers.

“Police on duty will ensure that the No Waiting Restrictions are strictly complied with. Traffic will, where possible, be kept flowing along the Dublin Road, Tempo Road, Crannog Way, Irvinestown Road, Cornagrade Road, Queen Street and New Bridge unto the Sligo Road or Shore Road and vice a versa.

“Police have asked that all motorist leave additional time to complete their journeys safely.”