Tourism boom as visitors flock to Fermanagh

VISITORS are flocking to Fermanagh, as the county’s reputation as a top tourist destination continues to spread across the country and beyond.

Despite international travel returning, tourism providers in the county have told the ‘Herald the staycation boom of last year doesn’t appear to show any sign of abating this summer, with bookings up and footfall continuing to rise at local shops and amenities.

This week in particular, as the local holiday season gets underway, thousands of visitors have descended on the county, opting to avoid the airport chaos and soak up the lakeland beauty instead.

The visitor boom comes in the same week Failte Ireland and the Irish Times announced they had shortlisted ‘Enniskillen and the Fermanagh Lakelands’ as one of Ireland’s best tourism destinations.

Citing the natural beauty and tranquil scenery of the area as one of its key assets, the judges were also impressed with the top quality accommodation and shopping on offer in the county, as well as the wealth of water and land activities available.

The message of ‘destination Fermanagh’ certainly appears to be getting out there.

