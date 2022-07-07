+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportToner is on top of the world
Denise Toner celebrates after winning the W40 800m World Masters. The Knocks woman took the title in 2.09.51 in Tampere, Finland.

Toner is on top of the world

Posted: 11:27 am July 7, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Good things come to those who wait. And on Friday afternoon Denise Toner’s wait was finally over. The Knocks runner won a World Championship gold medal with one-twelfth of a second to spare, ahead of second-placed Olga Koppen from Germany.

The 44-year-old ran her second-ever fastest time in the 800 metres and a season’s best, in Finland.

As the realisation of her achievement started to sink in, her delight was palpable;

Advertisement

“It was just class. I just thought, thank God. I was just so delighted.

“It’s the one medal I’ve never been able to get, aw, I just really wanted it.”

Toner lined up against 11 other runners and ran a superb race, taking the lead with 250 metres to go.

“When you go, you’ve one chance in an 800 metres. If you commit, you just have to go and I tell you, I was just praying for that line to come in the last 20 metres because my legs were just screaming at me.”

As they approached the line, Toner was among four runners in real contention but the Fermanagh woman held on to pip her German counterpart and achieve the ultimate, a world title.

“Some of those girls, the calibre of runners, they’ve so much experience, they’ve been running as seniors and at Commonwealth Games. They’re high-level athletes, so I knew I was going to have to pull it out of the bag.”

Toner will race again on Thursday (tomorrow) in the 1500m where she will endeavour to do the double.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve as good a chance as anyone else in the field” Toner says confidently, “If I run a good race and don’t make any mistakes, if I’m there or thereabouts coming into the last 200 or 150, I think I’ve got as good a kick as anybody else. Look, I’m going to try anyway, it’s my last race of the season, so it’s going to be; die trying here.”

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:27 am July 7, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA