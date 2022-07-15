Share Village hopes café will be big hit with locals

ONE of Fermanagh’s most popular tourist attractions is hoping the latest addition to its offering will be a big hit with locals.

Share Discovery Village is a buzz with visitors at the moment, with holiday makers flocking to enjoy its many activities and stunning surroundings. The centre isn’t just for tourists, though, with the local community reminded its exciting – and fully accessible – water and land activities are open to everyone all year around.

So too are Share’s wonderful walks, with those who enjoy a wander around the water and forest now able to stop off for a coffee or a bite to eat.

Last week Share opened the Village Café, offering a varied and great value menu, and it’s already proving popular. CEO Darragh Collins said one the centre’s main motivations in opening the café was to accommodate local customers.

“There were lots of reasons, but the main one for me was that people were coming out for a walk, we’ve a lovely walk beside us around the lake shore and the forest, and they couldn’t get a coffee,” he told the Herald, adding it was also popular with the centre’s holiday makers.

“It’s also the idea of that whole holiday village feel, where you can just come in for a coffee or a tray bake or lunch, and we’re witnessing that now.

“We also have a coffee van, we had that last year and we have it back this year. We’ve put it down on the waterfront, we’ve a nice decking area down there now and people are sitting waiting for the kids at the waterpark can sit with a coffee or a tray bake on the deck and watch the kids doing their activities.”

Mr Collins said anyone in the local community was welcome to come out for a walk and grab a spot of lunch whenever they wanted. He also reminded the community Share had plenty on offer to keep local little ones occupied throughout the summer holidays.

