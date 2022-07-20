Lawson faces probe over Eleventh Night bonfire

By Matthew Leslie

CORONATION Street star, Charlie Lawson, could find himself hauled over the coals after taking part in lighting an 11th night bonfire at Fivemiletown.

The Enniskillen-born actor took part in the event by helping to light the bonfire on the night before the July 12 parades.

However, as confirmed by Mr Lawson on his own Twitter page, that The Irish News newspaper had approached him to confirm that he was being investigated by the Environmental Agency because the bonfire alleged contained waste.

He wrote on Twitter: “….Both my agents, both in London and home, have been approached by @theIrishNews and The Environmental Agency about the lighting of a bonfire containing waste!”

Mr Lawson later tweeted: “….To whom it may concern. Small, organised, no effigies, no flegs (sic), no offence. If you really want to persue (sic) this……..”

Former First Minister and Fermanagh MLA, Arlene Foster, took to Twitter to defend Mr Lawson.

The GB News presenter wrote: “The demonisation by the nationalist press continues. Didn’t realise Irish News were at Roughan? They weren’t off (sic) course but didn’t stop them writing a ‘full’ report today. Pathetic.”

On July 12, Fivemiletown Orange Lodge posted on Twitter to confirm that Charlie Lawson had lit their bonfire pyre.

They wrote: “Fantastic Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan last night. Charlie Lawson had the honour of lighting the bonfire.

“Tremendous family atmosphere at the Clogher Valley Eleventh Night. Despite the showers the crowds were larger than ever.”

Away from Coronation Street, Mr Lawson is also known for his controversial posts on Twitter. Last week, in response to Government warnings for people to take care in the summer heatwave, he tweeted: “Why in the name of God, are we bloody getting Govt warnings about heat!!! Grow up!! Nanny state on speed….”

Last year, when being interviewed on GB News, Mr Lawson called England football team manager, Gareth Southgate “a plonker” for allowing his players to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the European Championships.

