Harsh words exchanged as Foster hits out at Coveney

A WAR of words has broken out between Dame Arlene Foster and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney over their spelling mistakes.

The former First Minister took aim at Mr Coveney when he criticised the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in a tweet.

Responding after the Bill had cleared its third reading at the House of Commons on Wednesday, Coveney tweeted: “Don’t misled [sic] people. UK Gov unilaterally using domestic legislation to dismantle an Int. Treaty is not only a breach of int. law & good faith, but will cause huge problems for NI.”

But Mrs Foster, a GB News presenter, questioned whether Mr Coveney’s efforts can be taken seriously considering the standard of his spelling.

