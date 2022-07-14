Fermanagh set to bake in soaring heat this weekend

One of the forecasting models shared by Donegal Weather Channel.

MET Eireann has issued a heat advisory warning for Ireland for the coming days, as temperatures are forecast to soar this weekend and into early next week.

The mercury is set to hit up to 30 degrees in Fermanagh during the peak of the heat, with a front of hot air due to arrive from north Africa from Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday.

“Ireland will experience a hot spell on Sunday and into early next week. Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too,” said a Met Eireann spokesman, adding further updates would be issued in due course.

A similar advisory has been issued by the Met Office for England, where a heatwave has already been causing havoc and now record temperatures are now expected.

Kenneth McDonagh from the Ballyshannon-based Donegal Weather Channel has been studying the weather models, and had warned such an advisory would likely be issued. He too warned of muggy, uncomfortable nights ahead.

“Closer to Sunday and early next week this may be followed by high temperature warnings for much of Ireland with temperatures at night time possible staying above 20C giving some areas a tropical night which are rare in Ireland,” he said on the popular website.

“A tropical night is when temperatures fall no lower than 20C.

“This is rare for Ireland and has only been recorded seven times before in the Republic, with records going back 80 years.

“The last one recorded was back in 2021 during July when Ireland also enjoyed a got spells of weather.

“Some temperatures records are expected to be broken at some of the weather stations across Ireland but the overall temperatures may not been which was 33.3C recorded in Kilkenny in June 1887.

“The highest temperature recorded in Donegal by an official weather station was 31C.

“Only last year Northern Ireland broke its high temperatures on record with 31.3C recorded in Castlederg Tyrone in July.”

