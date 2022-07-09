Fermanagh police focused on anti-social behaviour

FERMANAGH’S top police chief has vowed to continue to crack down on anti-social driving across the county.

Supt Mervyn Seffen, district commander for the Fermanagh and Omagh area, was responding to a question submitted by Cllr Keith Elliott of the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), after it had first been proposed in Council by Cllr Diana Armstrong.

It asked Supt Seffen that “priority be given to addressing issues in relation to anti-social vehicular behaviour across the Council area.”

In response, Supt Seffen said he wanted to reassure the councillors that the issue of anti-social driving was something the local police took seriously across the area and it was an issue his neighbourhood police teams were focused on.

“I appreciated the impact that anti-social driving can have on our community and their quality of life, particularly in areas where such behaviour is a repeated problem,” he said.

“As district commander, I can assure you that where incidents of such behaviour are reported to police that we will take appropriate action, along with our partners, to address the problem.”

Supt Seffen said his team had been working with the PCSP and others to address incidents of repeated anti-social driving across the whole local area.

“This includes through the education of those involved, including programs delivered to young drivers in local schools and working with local car enthusiasts and students from South West College to produce a video aimed at educating those involved of the impact that anti-social driving can have on others.

“We have also worked with a range of partners to address repeat incidents of anti-social driving at Quay Lane car park in Enniskillen which, along with enforcement of road traffic legislation, including changes to the infrastructure of the car park.”

He added, “In addition, we have carried out a number of enforcement operations aimed specifically at anti-social driving and modified vehicles with our colleagues in Roads Policing and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).”

Supt Seffen encouraged people to report any concerns they had to police at the time of any incidents, so officers “can respond appropriately and to enable us to identify repeat locations of such behaviour.”

