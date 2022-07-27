Family makes plea to find Frank

By Matthew Leslie

THE mother and brother of an Enniskillen man who has gone missing have made an emotional appeal for him to get in touch.

Frank McCaughey, 29, went travelling to Denmark earlier this month. He arrived in the northern city of Aalborg to make his way down to the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Mr McCaughey, who is from Enniskillen before moving to Belfast, has a law degree from Queen’s University and had previously worked in the hospitality sector – including at The Enniskillen Hotel.

He is also passionate about photography and active living having completed the Five Peaks Challenge earlier this year climbing Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, Slieve Donard, and Carrauntoohil.

However, since he went out to Denmark, nothing has been heard of him since July 13 and both his brother Conan and mother Pamela have said that to go so long a time without contacting them is out of character.

Conan said: “He was away travelling in Denmark and was in touch with us regularly. He went to a place called Aalborg – which is a city in the north of Denmark.

“We know that on July 11, he lost his phone. We know that because the shop owner in Denmark called us to say he had left his phone behind. He had been in the shop buying a phone charger and cable.

“We haven’t had any communication from him since. The only time we’ve heard anything was from the Danish police who saw him on July 13. He was speaking with them and said he was travelling on to Copenhagen. But we haven’t heard anything at all since.

“He hasn’t contacted anyone – family or friends – and there’s been no activity from him online. He’d usually be quite active putting up photos of where he’s visiting and using Facebook and Instagram.

“He has in the past gone a few days without being in touch but this is the longest so far that we’ve not heard from him and we’re all very concerned.

Conal also confirmed that when the family last spoke to him, he seemed to be very well.

“We’ve contacted the Danish police as well as the PSNI and Interpol to do searches. As Frank has both a British and an Irish passport, we’ve also contacted both the relevant Foreign Offices as well,” he said.

“The Danish police haven’t heard anything so far. Any people who have contacts in Denmark who could help spread the word – for example, we’ve reached out to the local GAA club in Copenhagen – that would be a great help.

“You’re looking at a vulnerable adult – Frank has epilepsy so he would be prone to seizures. He’s been hospitalised before with seizures.

“That could be a possibility – that he’s had a seizure and now he’s in hospital. But the Danish police have checked that and he doesn’t seem to be in [any] hospital.”

Frank’s mother, Pamela, added: “His pattern of behaviour would be if he lost a phone, he would still be able to keep in touch with me all the time. We’re very, very concerned about Frank because that pattern of behaviour has changed.

“He would normally contact me every couple of days. Even if he’d lost his phone in the past, he would have gone into an internet cafe or got in touch in some way. We’re very worried about Frank.

“It’s not just a matter of him losing his phone. Normally, if he lost a phone, he would buy a cheap phone and as he’s a keen photographer, he’d be on Instagram as well.

“We really appreciate all help that we are getting because we’re really distressed about Frank.

“Ironically, he would put up photographs of people who were missing and he would have a keen interest in mental health issues.

“If he reads this online, I would say to him that we miss him and I really need to hear his voice. Please get in touch – not just with us but to anyone as there are so many people who love and care for him.”

If anyone has any information regarding Frank McCaughey’s whereabouts, the Danish police can be contacted by phone on: 0045 33 14 1448, quoting case number: 5100-10279-00259-22. The PSNI can also be contacted by calling: 028 90 650222, quoting reference number: 1666-21/07/2022.