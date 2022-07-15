+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportGAAEveryone has played their part, says McGloin
Fermanagh Captain Molly McGloin celebrates with Laura Grew at the final whistle

Everyone has played their part, says McGloin

Posted: 10:48 am July 15, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick

MOLLY McGloin wore the captain’s armband for Fermanagh on Sunday in Kiltoom and she produced a standout display for the Erne county as they booked their place in the All-Ireland Junior Championship decider.

The Newtownbutler defender lined out in the number three jersey for Fermanagh and was a rock in the Erne defence, curtailing the influence of Limerick’s marquee forward Mairéad Kavanagh, as well as being a calming influence for the youthful Fermanagh players.

Modestly, McGloin is quick to say that everyone on the starting team acted as ‘leaders’ on Sunday.

“I didn’t really do too much,” she said, “We all just came together and jelled as a team and we all worked well and linked up well.

“We were all leaders on the pitch yesterday, even the subs who came on. Everybody has played a massive part to get us into this [All-Ireland] final.”

Posted: 10:48 am July 15, 2022
