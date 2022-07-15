Enniskillen gets set for weeks of traffic disruption

MOTORISTS are in for six weeks of disruption in the county town from next Monday, with a lane on one of Enniskillen’s busiest thoroughfares set to be closed for gas works.

SGN Natural Gas has announced a lane closure will be in operation on the Sligo Road from July 18th until the end of August.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, and an alternative route will be signposted.

This alternative route will be up past the town’s recycling centre, via Ashwoods Road, Drummee Road, Derrygonnelly Road and the Loughshore Road, for those heading into the town.

SGN Gas, which has been continuing its work connecting parts of Fermanagh to the gas network in recent weeks and months with work also taking place elsewhere in the town, said it had planned the Sligo Road works for what it said was a “traditionally a quieter period.”

It added it had notified local residents of the works, which have been approved by the Department of Infrastructure’s Roads Service.

“These dates have been carefully selected to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum,” said a spokesman.

“Following discussions with DfI Roads, it was agreed that this was the best time to work on this road as there is a notable reduction in rush hour traffic volumes during the school holidays, and a permit has been granted to work continuously to ensure this is completed before schools resume.

“By undertaking these works during a traditionally quieter period, this will help ensure we are collaborating effectively with our stakeholders, members of the public and our customers.”

Mark Davidson, head of engineering at SGN Natural Gas, said it was an exciting time for the gas project, and said the company was delighted its network would soon be reaching even more local areas, stating demand was continuing to grow.

“We will continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption as the works take place and we’re confident the long-term benefits of natural gas will outweigh the temporary inconvenience,” said Mr Davidson.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to the public and local businesses for their patience and co-operation.”

