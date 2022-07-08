Donagh Tractor Run set to celebrate ten years

THIS weekend anyone in the Donagh area will be in for a spectacular sight, as hundreds of tractors take to the local roads for the village’s annual fundraising drive.

This year will be an extra special celebration, as not only is the annual Donagh Vintage and Modern Tractor Run marking its full return after the Covid disruption, but it’s also marking its tenth anniversary raising money and bringing people together from across the wider community.

One of the organisers, Elizabeth McCormack, told the Herald over the past decade they had selected charities close to the hearts of local people as their cause to support each year, raising an estimated £10,000 or more over the years.

The brainchild her father Frank McCormack, a well known local businessman, and some other local men, the huge success of the Donagh Tractor Run has grown from humble beginnings.

“It was very small, maybe 10 or 15 tractors from local men, and then everybody thought it was great and a good thing to have, so more local people got involved,” said Elizabeth, of the first tractor run.

While last year they organised a smaller affair in the Knocks, this is the first time the full event has returned to Donagh. If previous years are anything to go by, upwards of 100-150 tractors from across Fermanagh and well beyond are expected to take part.

In ordinary times, Elizabeth said planning for the next tractor run begins as soon as one ends, and over the past two years she said there was one charity in particular they were planning to support upon its return.

“There’s always a discussion at the kitchen table, asking about what charity we’re going to go for. The charity this year is the Air Ambulance,” she said.

“The Air Ambulance is such a well known organisation, and it’s helped a few people around our area.”

With the charities selected always one someone in the local community has benefited from, in the past previous causes supported by the run have included wards at the SWAH and Belfast City Hospital, kidney research, and cancer, including the Pretty In Pink breast cancer charity.

“We try to give back to ones we know about,” said Elizabeth, who over the years has become a veteran at organising the event.

This year’s Donagh Tractor Run kicks off at 2.30pm this Sunday, July 10th from the Millennium Hall in Donagh.

There will be refreshments afterwards in Donagh Bar, with music at 8pm by Country Kickers at the Clubhouse.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007