Bus Éireann to add new Enniskillen to Dublin service

Changes could be on the way at Bus Eireann

Bus Éireann has announced it is increasing capacity on Expressway routes between County Donegal and Dublin, including Enniskillen and Dublin airport, from Thursday, July 21st, adding 100 seats a day to its capacity on these routes.

The move comes after months of disruption on the route, with driver shortages and operational difficulties seeing services cancelled as recently as last weekend.

Announcing the move this week, the national bus company said, it’s Route 30 and X30 (Donegal/Dublin via Enniskillen) would see an additional service at 10am seven days a week, arriving in Enniskillen at 11.00am, Dublin Airport at 1.15pm and in the city centre by 1.35pm. This express service will stop at Ballyshannon, Cavan and Virginia en route.

The additional service between Dublin and Donegal town will leave Busáras at 3.30pm, arriving to Donegal at 7.30pm, stopping at Dublin Airport, Virginia, Cavan, Butlersbridge, Belturbet, Derrylin, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen at 6.25pm, Belleek and Ballyshannon.

“With these additional services, Expressway will be operating 26 trips a day between Dublin and Donegal town, serving Enniskillen. We have seen strong demand over recent months and are pleased to be able to respond and increase capacity to our customers along these important routes,” said Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway, Bus Éireann.

“We have been operating 98% of services in recent weeks and are running an information campaign advising customers how best to manage their journey with us.”

“People intending to travel are strongly advised to book in advance, online at expressway.ie. On the Enniskillen services, most people are now booking ahead. This guarantees a seat on board for everyone who books online and turns up five minutes before departure.

“Now you can book online with a Free Travel Pass. Booking online also means that in the unfortunate event of a service disruption, you will receive a direct email a number of hours in advance, allowing time to make alternative arrangements,” concluded Andrew Yates.

A video explaining how to book online is available on the expressway.ie website and Bus Éireann customer care agents are available to talk people through the process between 7.00am and

7.00pm Monday to Friday and from 8.00am to 6.00pm on weekends and public holidays. The LoCall phone number is 0818 836 611.