+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUrgent appeal after thief targets local shop
An image of the car as it fled the scene at McM Supplies this afternoon.

Urgent appeal after thief targets local shop

Posted: 5:03 pm June 30, 2022

THE FERMANAGH public is being urged to be on the lookout for a man who stole a large sum of money from a local business this afternoon.

The incident happened at shortly after 1pm today (Thursday) at McM Supplies on the Swanlinbar Road, when the man entered the shop and carried out the theft.

He had dark hair and a dark beard, and was wearing dark jeans, a dark hoddie, and a white t-shirt.

Advertisement

After fleeing the scene he made off in a silver Jaguar car, turned off the Swanlinbar Road towards Kinawley, and proceeded towards Derrylin.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is urged to call 07793195677.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:03 pm June 30, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA