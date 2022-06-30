Urgent appeal after thief targets local shop

An image of the car as it fled the scene at McM Supplies this afternoon.

THE FERMANAGH public is being urged to be on the lookout for a man who stole a large sum of money from a local business this afternoon.

The incident happened at shortly after 1pm today (Thursday) at McM Supplies on the Swanlinbar Road, when the man entered the shop and carried out the theft.

He had dark hair and a dark beard, and was wearing dark jeans, a dark hoddie, and a white t-shirt.

After fleeing the scene he made off in a silver Jaguar car, turned off the Swanlinbar Road towards Kinawley, and proceeded towards Derrylin.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is urged to call 07793195677.