Tributes paid to well known Enniskillen man Eamon Hoy

By Mark McGoldrick

TRIBUTES have been paid to former local Government officer and manager of the Fermanagh Tourism Visitor Centre, Eamonn Hoy.

Mr Hoy, aged 92, from Old Rossorry Road, in Enniskilen, passed away on Thursday.

Mr Hoy was born in Athboy in Meath, but he grew up in the fishing village of Clogherhead in Louth where his father was stationed as a Garda officer.

In 1978, he moved to Enniskillen and became a highly regarded member of the Fermanagh District Council and community, a man who was ‘always on the go’.

Before he became employed with Fermanagh District Council Mr Hoy had worked for several years with Board Failte as Regional Tourism manager for the Donegal Leitrim and Sligo Council.

The father of two was best known from his work as a local Government officer, where his line of work saw him rise through the ranks to become manager of the Tourism Visitor Centre.

In his role he was tasked with the promotion and marketing of tourism in Fermanagh.

Outside of his working life, Mr Hoy was ‘very community minded’ and was a keen volunteer who gave up his time freely to help others in the county.

He was a member of the Fermanagh Feis committee for many years.

Following his retirement, Mr Hoy was a member of the formerly named Fermanagh Voluntary Association of the Handicapped which provided help and support to people living with disabilities in the county.

He also worked with the organisation, Lakeland Community Enterprise.

He also was a lifelong pioneer and was heavily involved in the pioneer movement.

Mr Hoy is survived by his wife Patricia, son Rory (Gertude), daughter Sinead (David), grandchildren Mark (Grace), Daniel, Christopher and Niall and a great grandfather to Niamh.

He was a much loved brother to Vincent (Carmel RIP), Angela Hoy and Brendan.

He was predeceased by his sister Betty Hoy.

Following Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr Raymond Donnelly in St Michael’s Church Enniskillen on Saturday,he was interred in Cross Cemetery.

