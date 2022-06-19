Tributes flow for Enniskillen’s Gerry Cassidy

ENNISKILLEN’S business community suffered yet another blow this week with the passing of Gerald (Gerry) Cassidy on Sunday evening.

Like Modern Tyres founder Jimmy Byrne, who died earlier this month, Mr Cassidy was another successful and popular entrepreneur that will be sadly missed. Mr Cassidy died peacefully on Sunday evening.

Businesses across the family-run Cassidy Hospitality Group including The Firehouse, Gourmet Bros, the Crowe’s Nest, and the Westville Hotel shared a statement on social media to announce his passing.

A message posted by the family on the Westville Hotel’s Facebook page said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our father Gerry Cassidy who passed away peacefully on Sunday evening.

“Gerry was loved by everyone in his family including his wife Geraldine, his children Nicky, Toni, Terri, Gavin and Kirsty along with his siblings, grandchildren, and extended family. Gerry was the foundation of his family.

“The support he offered his children and their businesses is testament to their success. He was a pillar in the community and a great supporter of our local sports clubs and the arts.

“It is a sad day for everyone involved with the Cassidy Hospitality Group and we are all thinking of the Cassidy family at this time. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.”

Born and brought up in Monea, Mr Cassidy was described on social media as “one of life’s true gentlemen”, a “lovely friendly man, with a kind word for everyone” and a “kind, pleasant person who will be sadly missed by all that knew him”. The Lakeland Players were one of the many to pay tribute to Mr Cassidy’s good nature and unwavering support for local sports clubs and the arts.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Gerry Cassidy, husband of Geraldine, both valued friends and members of the Lakeland Players,” their Facebook post read.

“A valued sponsor of our show for many years Gerry was always on hand to help either through his generous financial support or his building skills. He always enjoyed our Pantomimes and the Cassidy children took part in them over the years alongside our dear friend Geraldine who brought such good humour and friendship to the group.

“Gerry will be much missed and long remembered by the Lakeland Players.”

A long-time supporter of Enniskillen Gaels, the GAA club also offered their condolences to the Cassidy family.

“Gerry and indeed the whole Cassidy family have been long-time supporters and sponsors of the club. Daughter Terri along with (his) sons Nicky and Gavin are past players of the club, and Gavin is an active member of our development committee and as well as an U6 coach,” the club’s Facebook post said.

Mr Cassidy is survived by his wife Geraldine and children Nicky, Toni, Terri, Gavin, and Kirsty.

Funeral mass took place on Wednesday at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen.

