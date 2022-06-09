Three gold medals for McCartney at ‘Bangor Sizzler’

Ellie McCartney once again lit up the pool at the weekend, this time at the Aurora Leisure Centre for the Bangor Sizzler competition.

Having finished her AS level examinations earlier in the week, the Ards based swimmer decided to compete in the 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, the 50m freestyle and her first-ever competitive 200m backstroke race.

McCartney got her first session off to a flying start, winning the 100m breaststroke.

Advertisement

Later on, she competed in the 200 metre backstroke for the first time, securing a silver medal.

On Sunday, the 17-year old claimed a bronze medal in the 50 metre freestyle, while also qualifying for the back-to-back knockout races, the freestyle skins.

McCartney finished second, narrowly pipped by Commonwealth Games swimmer Grace Davison in the final.

The Enniskillen native won her second gold medal of the Meet shortly after, when she broke a new personal best in the 200 metre individual medley.

McCartney’s second goal medal secured her qualification for the female medley skins – a knockout back-to-back race competition with the slowest swimmer eliminated after every round.

The Ards swimmer took gold in the butterfly final, overcoming her friend and foe Grace Davison.

McCartney now turns her focus to the LEN European Juniors in Romania which are set to take place next month.