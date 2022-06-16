+44 (0)28 6632 2066
ALL SMILES... Terina Cox with son James and daughter Sinead.

Thank you… Terina takes part in walking challenge!

Posted: 1:02 pm June 16, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick

IN May 2021, the people of Fermanagh were touched when then three-year old James Cox took part in a mammoth walking challenge to raise money for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Shortly after he was born, James was diagnosed with a hole in his heart, along with several other abnormalities and problems to his major organ.

His condition deteriorated and the Mulleek-native was whipped across the water to London where he had to undergo major open-heart surgery.

Thankfully, after several months and years of treatment at various hospitals and support from non-profit organisations, James recovered from his condition.

In May, the little inspiration completed a ‘Mile a Day in May’ fundraiser and he raised a staggering £6,361 for the organisation.

Twelve months on, his mother, Terina Cox, took part in a ‘Mile a Day in May’ walk, with the simple aim to say ‘thank you’ to the people of Fermanagh for their support.

