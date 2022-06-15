+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sick of rising local fuel prices?

Sick of rising local fuel prices?

Posted: 1:02 pm June 15, 2022

By John Carney

IT MAY come as a shock to local motorists, but Northern Ireland has the cheapest fuel prices in the UK and a new fuel price tracking app is getting the credit for it.

Latest government figures reveal the cost of both petrol and diesel has soared to record levels per litre, but thanks to a Consumer Council fuel price tracker app, which helps tell people exactly what the fuel prices should be in their area, the North’s prices are around three to four per cent lower than the rest of the UK.

This transparency has helped to find affordable prices and it should be rolled out everywhere in the UK, the AA said.

An interactive map shows the average costs of petrol and diesel in several towns and cities across the region. Users can click on their location and see the highest and lowest prices per litre.

Posted: 1:02 pm June 15, 2022
