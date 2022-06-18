Sadness following death of teacher and local historian

THE people of Fermanagh were left saddened following the death of former Mount Lourdes Grammar School teacher and local historian Frank Rogers.

Mr Rogers passed away on Friday last.

An avid Gaelic Games enthusiast, he represented both Lisnaskea Emmetts in Fermanagh and St Josephs Glenavy in Antrim.

With St Joseph’s Glenavy, Mr Rogers was an ‘excellent player’ on many of their GAA teams at senior level.

