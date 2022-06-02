Relief as no one injured in Enniskillen police chase

POLICE in Fermanagh have expressed relief that no one was injured in a dramatic car chase at the weekend, which began with the suspect driving the wrong way down a one-way street and ended with the driver ramming a patrol car and crashing into a hedge on the Boho Road.

The incident began on Saturday night after police in the county town noticed what they suspected was a drunk driver and tried to stop them.

What resulted was what a PSNI spokesman was “continued great team work” by the local district support team and the Enniskillen A section local policing team, who they said had taken “another drunk and dangerous driver off your roads.”

“After sighting the suspect driving down one way streets in Enniskillen town the wrong way, crews attempted to stop and check the driver,” said the spokesman.

“The driver had other ideas and decided to make off from police.”

Shortly afterwards, the policing teams found the car parked off the Cornagrade Road in the town, and the driver was still behind the wheel. However, they fled after the officers had spotted them.

“The driver made off again, crashing into police,” the spokesman continued. “A pursuit followed and ended on the Boho Road with the driver reverse ramming Police before ending up in a hedge.”

The spokesman said the driver was arrested for numerous driving offences, including drink driving after they said gave a breath sample that was three times the legal limit.

