Passionist priest to celebrate Mass for vocations

Fr Gareth Thomas CP, voactions director for the Passionists, who will be celebrating Mass at the Grann later this month.

FERMANAGH men who may have felt a calling or are considering a life of vocation are invited to a special Mass later this month at St Gabriel’s Retreat at the Graan.

While the local Catholic Church has been facing a crisis in recent years, with parish priests continuing to retire but few young clergymen coming through to fill their void, it’s a different story with the Passionists, where numbers have increased in recent years.

Now, Passionist vocations director in Ireland Fr Gareth Thomas will be celebrating a special Mass on June 21st for anyone who may be considering a life in the priesthood themselves, and will be on hand afterwards to answer any questions or simply have a chat.

Advertisement

Fr Thomas said the work of the Passionists was well known locally, with popular Fermanagh priests Fr Brian D’Arcy and Fr Gary Donegan among the well known members of what the movement formerly known as the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition