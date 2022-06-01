Paediatric surgery scheduled for SWAH

Some of the South West Acute Hospital's Theatre Staff involved in paediatric surgery, Sinead McNamee, Helen McCann, Mairead O’Kane, Angela Clarke and Martina Boyle.

THERE has been a boost for SWAH this week after it was announced the Enniskillen hospital has been will be offering elective paediatric surgery to help bring down waiting lists.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the Western Trust announced the SWAH would now be providing additional paediatric general surgery one full day a month, in a northern-wide bid to tackle elective paediatric waiting times.

The move should mean Fermanagh children awaiting surgery will soon be able to be treated right here at home, with the Trust stating the surgeries will initially be offered to patients in its local area first, with a maximum eight children benefitting each day the surgery is running.

Assistant director of operations and service improvement, Anne Donnaghey, said the initiative will help bring down waiting times for young people waiting for routine surgery both locally and, eventually, across the North.

“This move is an illustration of the Western Trust working in partnership with regional colleagues to fulfil the Health Minister’s ambitions on reducing waiting lists for elective surgery across specialties,” she said.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the announcement by the Trust.

“This is an important step to recover our elective paediatric surgery services after the difficult time over the last couple of years,” he said.