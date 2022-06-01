+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePaediatric surgery scheduled for SWAH
Some of the South West Acute Hospital's Theatre Staff involved in paediatric surgery, Sinead McNamee, Helen McCann, Mairead O’Kane, Angela Clarke and Martina Boyle.

Paediatric surgery scheduled for SWAH

Posted: 9:09 am June 1, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE has been a boost for SWAH this week after it was announced the Enniskillen hospital has been will be offering elective paediatric surgery to help bring down waiting lists.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the Western Trust announced the SWAH would now be providing additional paediatric general surgery one full day a month, in a northern-wide bid to tackle elective paediatric waiting times.

The move should mean Fermanagh children awaiting surgery will soon be able to be treated right here at home, with the Trust stating the surgeries will initially be offered to patients in its local area first, with a maximum eight children benefitting each day the surgery is running.

Advertisement

Assistant director of operations and service improvement, Anne Donnaghey, said the initiative will help bring down waiting times for young people waiting for routine surgery both locally and, eventually, across the North.

“This move is an illustration of the Western Trust working in partnership with regional colleagues to fulfil the Health Minister’s ambitions on reducing waiting lists for elective surgery across specialties,” she said.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the announcement by the Trust.

“This is an important step to recover our elective paediatric surgery services after the difficult time over the last couple of years,” he said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am June 1, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA