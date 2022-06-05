Nicola’s home bakes are a big hit across Fermanagh

By Mark McGoldrick

MALLARD Home Bakes has a strong reputation for its scrumptious delicacies and freshly baked treats which make the perfect snack with a nice cup of freshly brewed tea or flavoured coffee!

The Ballinamallard business, owned by Nicola Beacom, has been a big player in the Fermanagh hospitality industry for over two decades.

“We have been providing high quality homemade and handmade products since 2001, from freshly baked scones, traybakes and tarts to celebration cakes,” explains Nicola.

“My Mum [Doris Byers] was the previous owner before me, she created the business, its name, logo and the whole idea really.

“Mum started off in an outside house on our family farm by supplying freshly baked scones every day to our local shop, owned by her brother.

“Things then got bigger and better and Mum realised that she needed extra room, a bigger oven and some staff,” she says.

With the business growing rapidly, Doris purchased a unit on the Main Street in Ballinamallard.

In 2014, the Ballinamallard resident retired and her daughter Nicola took over Mallards Home Bakes which has grown from strength to strength.

“I feel that we are well established in Fermanagh,” claimed Nicola.

“There’s nothing that the Fermanagh folk love more than a good hearty cup of tea and some homemade bread or sweet treats!”

“Fermanagh people are great at supporting locally owned small businesses. There’s nothing better than baking items and seeing them disappear off the tables and shelves.

“We really appreciate their custom.”

More information about what Mallard Home Bakes offers can be found by following them on social media or by contacting 07840046216.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007